Walker made 13 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Chiefs.

Walker played all 67 defensive stats, and also led the Packers in tackles. The 23-year-old now has 26 tackles in the last three weeks and also leads his team with 92 tackles on the year. Taking on a run-heavy Giants offense in Week 14, the heat-seeking missile should have ample opportunities to match his huge Week 13 performance.