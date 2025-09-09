Walker (quadriceps) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough after being estimated as DNP on Monday.

The Packers didn't practice Monday and held a walkthrough Tuesday, so both of his statuses are estimations. The fourth-year linebacker played all 65 of Green Bay's defensive snaps Week 1 against Detroit, but he appears to have picked up a quad injury along the way. Walker finished with nine tackles and a defensed pass in the win against the Lions, so it would be a blow to the Packers' defensive scheme if he were to sit out Thursday's matchup versus Washington.