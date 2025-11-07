Packers' Quay Walker: Limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (calf) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Walker was able to play through a calf injury in Week 9, recording seven total tackles (two solo) in the team's 16-13 loss to the Panthers. The linebacker will have two more chances to log a full practice before the Eagles come to town for Monday Night Football.
More News
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Totals seven stops in Week 9•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Active Sunday•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Officially questionable for Week 9•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Misses practice with calf injury•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Just five stops vs. Pittsburgh•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Leading tackler in win•