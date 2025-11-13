default-cbs-image
Walker (calf) was limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Walker has dealt with the calf issue for weeks but has been playing through it and logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps in Monday night's loss to the Eagles. Walker has yet to miss a game this season and has produced 77 tackles (40 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and four pass breakups on 99 percent of the defensive snaps.

