Walker (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Walker went into concussion protocol after he intercepted a pass and took a big hit on the return during Sunday's 38-20 win over Chicago. The 23-year-old missed practice earlier in the week, but he returned to the field in a limited fashion Thursday. Walker's injury designation will be something to look out for going into this Sunday's game against Atlanta.