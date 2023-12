Walker (shoulder) was considered a limited participant at the Packers' walkthrough.

Walker popped up on the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder issue after he recorded five tackles, including a half-sack, in the Packers' win over the Panthers in Week 16. Considering he was estimated as limited, it seems to suggest that the linebacker is dealing with a minor injury, but nonetheless, his status at the team's final two practices of the week is worth monitoring.