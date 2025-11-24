Walker (neck) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Walker was unable to practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Week 12, so although Green Bay didn't actually host a practice Monday, it's encouraging to see him listed as a limited participant. The starting linebacker will have two more chances to ramp up his activity at practice prior to Thursday's divisional clash with the Lions.