Walker tallied 14 total tackles (six solo) and one pass defended during Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns.

Walker has now played 100-percent of the Packers' defensive snaps over the first three games, recording a team-leading 31 total tackles and two passes defended. The 2022 first-round pick from Georgia has been an integral part of Green Bay's defense over the past couple seasons, recording 102 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and two passes defended across 13 regular-season games in 2024. He's expected to remain one of the league's top tacklers in Week 4, when the Packers travel to Dallas.