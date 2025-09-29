Walker tallied 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 40-40 tie against Dallas in Week 4.

Walker led Green Bay in tackles in the tightly contested contest and notched double-digit stops for the second straight week. The fourth-year linebacker has racked up 42 tackles on the campaign, tied with Bobby Wagner for first in the league heading into the Monday night slate. Walker's regular-season career high is 121 tackles, which he established as a rookie in 2022.