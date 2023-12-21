Walker (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Walker has been dealing with a shoulder injury for about three weeks, and the issue caused him to sit out Week 14 against the Giants. He was able to return to action this past Sunday against Tampa Bay, however, and notched six tackles (three solo) while playing 83 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps. Walker's ability to practice -- albeit in a limited fashion -- to open Week 16 prep suggests that he has a good chance to suit up Sunday in Carolina.