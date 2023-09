Walker logged a career-high 17 tackles (eight solo) and deflected a pass in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Falcons.

Walker is off to a fast start, as his big day in the tackle department followed up a Week 1 showing in which he returned an interception for a touchdown. Despite sustaining a concussion in the opener, Walker was on the field for every snap in Week 2, so don't expect him to face any limitations moving forward.