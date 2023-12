Walker (shoulder) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Walker seems to be dealing with some sort of shoulder issue even though he was able to play 100 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps in Week 13. The second-year linebacker has dealt with a plethora of injuries this season, and he could very well miss Monday night's contest after recording back-to-back DNPs to open Green Bay's week of practice.