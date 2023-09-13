Walker (concussion) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Walked will need to fully clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before being allowed to return to game action, clouding his status for Sunday's game against Atlanta. The 2022 first-round pick logged an impressive Week 1 performance, highlighted by a fourth quarter interception which he returned for a score.
