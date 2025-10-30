Walker did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a calf injury.

Walker wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report, so the calf injury appears to be a new issue and severe enough for him to sit out of Thursday's practice. He's now in jeopardy of being sidelined for Week 9 against the Panthers, so Friday's practice report will provide clarity on his chances of playing Sunday. With Walker and Nick Niemann (pectoral) both dealing with injuries, second-year linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper would be in line for a bigger role on defense alongside Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie if Walker is ruled out for Week 9.