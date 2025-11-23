default-cbs-image
Walker (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Walker didn't practice this past week after suffering the injury last Sunday versus the Giants. The middle linebacker has played on most of the defensive snaps for Green Bay this year, so it might be hard for the Packers to find a replacement, though Isaiah McDuffie and Ty'Ron Hopper could be next in line.

