Walker (undisclosed) passed a physical and was activated from the active/PUP list Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Walker spent five days on the active/PUP list before getting the all-clear to practice, which may come to pass as soon as Thursday. After the Packers opted not to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract back in May, the 2022 first-round pick is set to play out the final year of that deal in 2025, when he'll be seeking his fourth 100-tackle campaign in as many seasons as a pro. The emergence of 2024 second-round, off-ball linebacker Edgerrin Cooper could hinder that effort, however.