Walker notched five tackles one solo and 0.5 sacks during Sunday's 33-30 win over the Panthers.

Walker got into the sack column for the first time this season Sunday, after having tallied 1.5 as a rookie in 2022. Through 12 games this year Walker has racked up 103 tackles (51 solo), 0.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown. Walker resumed playing 100 percent of defensive snaps Sunday, indicating he's fully recovered from his shoulder injury as Green Bay's matchup against the Vikings in Week 17 approaches.