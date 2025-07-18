The Packers placed Walker (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Friday, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports.

Despite racking up at least 100 tackles in each of his first three seasons as a pro, the 2022 first-round pick didn't have the fifth-year option on his rookie contract picked up by Green Bay this spring, meaning he's set to play out the 2025 campaign on an expiring deal. He'll also be contending with second-year pro Edgerrin Cooper at off-ball linebacker after the latter capped his rookie year with standout play down the stretch, featuring 42 tackles, including 1.0 sack, and one interception in five games between Week 15 and a wild-card loss at Philadelphia. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported Friday that Walker dealt with an injury during the offseason program, but once he proves his health, he'll be able to practice at any point during training camp, which officially kicks off for Packers veterans this coming Tuesday.