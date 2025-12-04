Packers' Quay Walker: Practices in limited fashion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (neck) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Walker has missed the last two games with this neck injury despite practicing in a limited fashion during all three practices last week. Now, he'll look to upgrade to full participation by the end of the week, or else he'll likely be listed as questionable heading into the weekend again. When he's healthy, he's a strong fantasy option with 8.4 tackles per game through 10 contests this year.