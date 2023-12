Walker (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after being listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

The linebacker suffered a shoulder injury in Week 13 against the Chiefs and missed the Packers' Week 14 game versus the Giants. Walker is trending in the right direction with one practice left before Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers. The second-year pro has 92 tackles, three passes defensed and an interception in 2023.