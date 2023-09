Walker (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Falcons.

Walker was limited in Thursday's practice after sitting out Wednesday. He remains in the concussion protocol but will attempt to gain clearance ahead of Sunday. Walker started Week 1 next to De'Vondre Campbell and played 66 percent of the defensive snaps, recording four tackles and a pick-six interception of Justin Fields. Isaiah McDuffie is next up on the linebacker depth chart.