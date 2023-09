Walker recorded 19 tackles (10 solo), including one tackle for loss, in Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Lions.

Walker was busy in a game that saw the Lions dominate time of possession by running the ball 43 times. His 19 tackles came five short of the single-game NFL record of 24, shared by David Harris (2007) and Luke Kuechly (2013). Walker leads the league with 47 tackles in 2023, albeit in one more game, with the Packers and Lions having been the only teams to play in Week 4.