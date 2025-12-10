Walker registered nine tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 28-21 Week 14 victory against the Bears.

Walker's tackle total was second-highest on the Packers behind Edgerrin Cooper (11). In addition, Walker tallied his highest number of stops since Week 7, when he also made nine tackles against Arizona. Perhaps most promisingly, Walker was able to log every one of Green Bay's 70 defensive snaps after missing the previous two games due to a neck injury.