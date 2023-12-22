Walker (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The 2022 first-round pick appeared to be hindered by shoulder injury during practice this week, as he recorded three limited sessions, but it now seems as if he's been able to move past that issue. Walker has been productive in his second year in the NFL, logging 98 total tackles in just 11 games. He and the Packers defense will look to rebound against a Panthers offense that has scored less than 21 points in each of their last eight weeks.