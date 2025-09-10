Packers' Quay Walker: Ready to go for TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (quadriceps) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's contest against the Commanders, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official website reports.
Walker popped up on the estimated injury report to open the week with a quadriceps issue, but he was a full participant Wednesday, clearing any concern about his availability for Week 2. The linebacker recorded nine total tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in Week 1 against Detroit, and he'll look to keep it up versus Washington.
More News
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Limited in walkthrough with quad issue•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Two tackles in preseason win•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Slowly working through ankle injury•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Passes physical, off PUP list•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Placed on active/PUP list•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Fifth-year option declined by team•