Walker (quadriceps) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's contest against the Commanders, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official website reports.

Walker popped up on the estimated injury report to open the week with a quadriceps issue, but he was a full participant Wednesday, clearing any concern about his availability for Week 2. The linebacker recorded nine total tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in Week 1 against Detroit, and he'll look to keep it up versus Washington.