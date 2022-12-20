Walker made five solo tackles, recorded a sack, forced a fumble and deflected two passes in Monday's 24-12 victory over the Rams.
Walker finished with his lowest tackle total since Week 9, but he also recorded the first full sack of his career and tipped more than one pass for the first time. He is now up to 106 combined tackles, which leads his team and ties the rookie for 26th in the league.
