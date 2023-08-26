Walker recorded a tackle in Saturday's 19-15 preseason victory over the Seahawks.
Walker did not do a lot during the exhibition season, but he did wind up starting all three contests. As he did in all but one game last year, he is set to start alongside De'Vondre Campbell when the regular season gets underway.
More News
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Tops 100 tackles as rookie•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Records first full sack•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Full practice participant Wednesday•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Team-high 13 tackles•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Amasses game-high eight tackles•