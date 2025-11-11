default-cbs-image
Walker recorded six tackles (five solo) in Green Bay's loss to Philadelphia on Monday night.

Walker has been dealing with a calf issue but played 100 percent of the defensive snaps against the Eagles. His six tackles marked his second-fewest in a game this season. On the year, Walker has posted 77 tackles (40 solo), including six TFLs and 1.5 sacks, and four pass breakups on 99 percent of the defensive snaps.

