Packers' Quay Walker: Six tackles in MNF loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker recorded six tackles (five solo) in Green Bay's loss to Philadelphia on Monday night.
Walker has been dealing with a calf issue but played 100 percent of the defensive snaps against the Eagles. His six tackles marked his second-fewest in a game this season. On the year, Walker has posted 77 tackles (40 solo), including six TFLs and 1.5 sacks, and four pass breakups on 99 percent of the defensive snaps.
More News
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Cleared to play against Philly•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Totals seven stops in Week 9•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Active Sunday•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Officially questionable for Week 9•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Misses practice with calf injury•