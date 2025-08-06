Walker (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's training camp practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Walker had a brief stint on the PUP list due to an ankle injury. He was cleared in late July and has been a limited participant in practices, but he took a step in the right direction by participating in 11-on-11 drills during Tuesday's session. Walker could be held out of Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets to avoid aggravating the injury, but the 2022 first-rounder could see some snaps in the Packers' other exhibition games.