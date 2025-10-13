Walker tallied eight total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 27-18 win over the Bengals.

The 25-year-old linebacker finished second on the Packers in total tackles during Sunday's win, trailing Edgerrin Cooper's 11-stop performance. Through Green Bay's first five games this season, Walker has recorded a team-leading 50 total tackles and two passes defended while playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps. He's expected to remain a viable IDP option when the Packers face the Cardinals in Week 7.