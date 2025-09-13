Packers' Quay Walker: Tallies eight tackles on TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker finished Thursday's 27-18 win over Washington with eight tackles (four solo).
Walker popped up on Tuesday's estimated injury report due to a quad issue. The 2022 first-rounder was given the green light to play Thursday and played all 69 defensive snaps, finishing with the second most tackles behind Edgerrin Cooper (10). Walker is up to 17 tackles on the season, which matches his total through the first two weeks of the 2024 campaign.
