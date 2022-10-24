Walker recorded 13 tackles (five solo) while deflecting a pass in Sunday's 23-21 loss to Washington.
Walker was once again very involved in Green Bay's defensive output, leading the team in tackles while playing over 70 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps. The 13 tackles were a career high for the rookie and he also registered his second pass deflection of the 2022 campaign in the contest. Walker has yet to record a sack over the first seven games, though he only compiled five total in his four seasons with Georgia in college.
More News
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Amasses game-high eight tackles•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Logs seven tackles Sunday•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Could play in Week 2•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Exits with shoulder injury•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Green Bay selects in first round•