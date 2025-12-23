Walker registered 14 tackles (five solo), including one tackle for a loss, and one pass defense during the Packers' 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears on Saturday.

Walker was one of six Packer defenders to play all 64 defensive snaps, and his 14 tackles tied a season high that he set in Week 3 against the Browns. Walker has posted at least nine stops in three consecutive games and is up to 116 combined tackles through 13 regular-season games, which puts him within striking distance of his career high that he set in his rookie year in 2022 (121 tackles across 17 regular-season games). Walker could surpass his career high as soon as Saturday against the Ravens, who could be without superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson (back).