Walker recorded 121 tackles (75 solo), 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and seven pass deflections over 17 appearances during the 2022 season.

The Packers selected Walker in the first round of 2022 NFL Draft, and he made an instant impact, starting 16 games and easily leading his team in total stops. He will be a factor in leagues using IDPs in 2023 -- particularly those that value tackles.