Walker (ankle) recorded two solo tackles in Saturday's 20-7 preseason win over the Seahawks.

Walker was able to return to action after nursing an ankle injury at practice for a couple weeks, making the most of his five snaps on defense against Seattle. The 25-year-old is set to operate in a starting role at outside linebacker with the Packers again in 2025.

