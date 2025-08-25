Packers' Quay Walker: Two tackles in preseason win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (ankle) recorded two solo tackles in Saturday's 20-7 preseason win over the Seahawks.
Walker was able to return to action after nursing an ankle injury at practice for a couple weeks, making the most of his five snaps on defense against Seattle. The 25-year-old is set to operate in a starting role at outside linebacker with the Packers again in 2025.
More News
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Slowly working through ankle injury•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Passes physical, off PUP list•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Placed on active/PUP list•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Fifth-year option declined by team•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Extends 100-tackle streak•
-
Packers' Quay Walker: Good to go against Philadelphia•