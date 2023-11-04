Walker did not participate in practice Friday and was listed as questionable with a groin injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Walker popped up with a groin after practicing without any limitations Wednesday and Thursday. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur seemed to downplay the issue somewhat, saying "[Walker] came in feeling tight [Friday], so he did not practice, " according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. The 2022 first-round pick has been questionable each of the past two weeks while dealing with a knee issue, but the 2022 first-round pick still played every defensive snap in both of these contests. Walker also leads the team in tackles this season with 66, so it's likely that he'll ultimately be ruled active 90 minutes prior to Sunday's kickoff at 1 p/m. ET.