Walker (shoulder) is inactive for Monday's game against the Giants, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Walker will miss his third straight game after he was unable to participate in practice leading up to Monday's game. Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson are listed as the backup inside linebackers, though neither of them played a defensive snap in Week 13 against the Chiefs. Outside linebackers Kingsley Enagbare and Lukas Van Ness could instead be the likely candidates for increased work alongside starter De'Vondre Campbell for Monday's game.