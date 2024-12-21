Walker (ankle) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Saints.

Walker exited with an ankle injury during last Sunday's win against the Seahawks, and he logged three straight DNPs during Week 16 prep. Over 13 appearances this season, the third-year linebacker has already logged over 100 tackles, marking his third straight season doing so. With Walker sidelined, veteran Eric Wilson will likely step up as Green Bay's defensive play caller alongside fellow off-ball linebackers Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie.