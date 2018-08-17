Packers' Quinten Rollins: Continuing work as returner
Rollins (Achilles) played 22 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
Rollins had one kickoff return for 16 yards and two punt returns for 35 yards, but has yet to make a defensive tackle through two preseason games. The 26-year-old doesn't appear hampered by the Achilles injury that put him on injured reserve last season, but the Packers influx of talent at cornerback this offseason likely doesn't leave Rollins with a stable role within the defense.
