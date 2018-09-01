Packers' Quinten Rollins: Dealing with hamstring injury
Rollins suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs and is expected to land on IR, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Rollins' availability for Week 1 came into question when the hamstring issue arose, leaving the Packers with a tough choice regarding his standing on the roster as the team was forced to cut down to 53 players Saturday. Rollins will likely either be waived with an injury designation or simply placed on IR potentially with a designation to return if he ends up making the 53-man roster.
