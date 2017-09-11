Rollins had eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks.

Rollins opened the season as the Packers' nickelback and was not tabbed with a start Sunday, but with the Packers frequently operating with extra defensive backs and fellow cornerback Damarious Randall briefly leaving the game, Rollins was on the field for 46 of the Packers' 49 defensive snaps, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Expect him to continue playing a regular role in the Packers' defensive backfield.