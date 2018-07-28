Packers' Quinten Rollins: Eyeing multiple position
Coach Mike McCarthy indicated Saturday that Rollins (Achilles) has recovered well from his torn Achilles and the staff believes he can play multiple positions, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports. However, Cohen also notes that he's yet to run full speed.
Rollins' role varied early in 2017 when he was healthy, but it ended in Week 6 due to the Achilles issue. The Packers infused some additional talent into the secondary this offseason by adding veteran Tramon Williams and a pair of early-round draft picks in Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson. Although his role remains unclear heading into 2018, McCarthy's comments Saturday suggest the team hasn't given up on the third-year pro.
