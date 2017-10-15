Play

Rollins hurt his ankle in Sunday's game against the Vikings and is questionable to return, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Rollins battled an ankle injury ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the Cowboys, and it's unclear if this is related. However, if he can't return, the Packers' secondary will have just three healthy cornerbacks and could be in trouble.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories