Packers' Quinten Rollins: Injures ankle Sunday
Rollins hurt his ankle in Sunday's game against the Vikings and is questionable to return, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Rollins battled an ankle injury ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the Cowboys, and it's unclear if this is related. However, if he can't return, the Packers' secondary will have just three healthy cornerbacks and could be in trouble.
More News
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Eight tackles in Week 1•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Underwent groin surgery•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Records 45 tackles in second season•
-
Packers' Quinten Rollins: Active Sunday•
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...