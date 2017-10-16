Packers' Quinten Rollins: Lands on injured reserve
Rollins was placed on injured reserve Monday with an Achilles injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Rollins was finally seeing some significant snaps in the absence of top corners Davon House (quadriceps) and Kevin King (concussion) on Sunday before suffering what was initially reported as an ankle injury. The injury has since been clarified as an apparently severe Achilles injury, leaving the Packers to hope House and King can return against the Saints in Week 7.
