Packers' Quinten Rollins: Limited in Tuesday's practice
Rollins (Achilles) participated in a limited fashion during OTAs on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
After the Packers drafted Kevin King and signed Davon House in 2017, Rollins averaged 23.2 defensive snaps for six games before injuring his Achilles. Playing time won't come any easier now that the Packers selected two cornerbacks -- Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson -- in the first two rounds of the 2018 draft and brought veteran Tramon Williams back.
More News
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...