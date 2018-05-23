Rollins (Achilles) participated in a limited fashion during OTAs on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After the Packers drafted Kevin King and signed Davon House in 2017, Rollins averaged 23.2 defensive snaps for six games before injuring his Achilles. Playing time won't come any easier now that the Packers selected two cornerbacks -- Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson -- in the first two rounds of the 2018 draft and brought veteran Tramon Williams back.