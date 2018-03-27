Packers' Quinten Rollins: Making progress
According to head coach Mike McCarthy, Rollins (Achilles) is making good progress this offseason, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "Good. Really good, actually. Really good," McCarthy said of Rollins' status Tuesday. "Just talked about him last week. Rehab is going good. Q does everything right. I look for him to come back strong."
Rollins landed on injured reserve back in October due to a severe Achilles injury. It's welcomed news for the Packers, as Rollins will likely be expected to take on a larger role next season after the team shipped Damarious Randall to Cleveland. The Packers did sign veteran Tramon Williams earlier this month, who figures to play a key role on the field while serving as a mentor to the younger cornerbacks in Rollins and Kevin King.
