Rollins is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rollins was a late addition to the injury report but was a full participant in practice this week, making the questionable tag a bit curious. The 25-year-old played only one defensive snap and 14 special teams snaps against the Bears in Week 4, so his defensive role at this point seems to be inconsistent at best.

