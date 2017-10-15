Play

Rollins (ankle) is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Packers' secondary will be dangerously lacking depth in Rollins' absence. His 19 tackles (nine solo) aren't extraordinary, but leaving the reigns to undrafted rookie Lenzy Pipkins and Josh Hawkins is cause for concern.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories