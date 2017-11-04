Dial has a chest injury and is listed as doubtful for Monday night's game against the Lions, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dial has been a depth piece in the Packers defensive line rotation since signing with the team prior to the season opener and did not practice this week. Kenny Clark is the only remaining nose tackle on Green Bay's roster, and the team may need to do some rotation shuffling for Monday's game with Dial unlikely to play.