Ahmed signed a contract with the Packers on Sunday, Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated reports.
Mason Crosby (knee) remains sidelined following surgery, and Gabe Brkic (hamstring) has struggled throughout training camp, including an ugly miss during the preseason opener, so Ahmed has a good shot at sticking around Green Bay if he can provide the Packers with some consistency in the kicking department. However, the Nevada product is known for his big leg, rather than his consistency. The 27-year-old connected on a league-record 61-yard field goal while playing for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL this season, but overall, he made just 14-of-22 field-goal attempts and 7-of-10 extra-point tries. If healthy, Crosby is still expected to be the starter Week 1, but Ahmed will get a shot at competing for the backup job during the remainder of training camp.